Vishwa Clinic and Shiv Sena Satpur provide free Suvarnaprashan to 1573 children

NASHIK: Due to the increased risk of viruses and diseases, Vishwa Clinic and Shiv Sena (Satpur) jointly organized a free Suvarnaprashan for children (age group -0 to 16 years) to boost their immune system. About 1573 children were administered the dose following the Covid-19 guidelines.

Shiv Sena Mahanagar Pramukh Sudhakar Badgujar and Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde initiated the camp by lighting the lamp. Dr. Vrushali Sonawane organised the program. Explaining the benefits of Suvarna Prashan, the team promised to continue the initiative free of cost for the children throughout the year at 'Gurupushya Muhurta' of every month to boost the children's immunity.

Vijay Burukul moderated the program, and Naresh Sonawane gave the vote of thanks. Expert Dr. Sheetal Surkar, Dr. Manjusha Vyavahare, Dr. Supriya Chandwadkar, Dr. Anupama Marathe played important roles in the camp's functioning.

Deputy City Mayor Lokesh Gawli, Deva Jadhav, Deepak Maule, GS Salve, Alka Gaikwad, Division Head Yuvraj Dhatrak, Vaibhav Dhikale, Deputy Division Head Chetan Ugle, Lakhan Kumawat, and others were present at the camp.