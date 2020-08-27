Virat and Anushka Sharma expecting a child in January 2021

NEW DELHI :

India's cricket captain and actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021, Virat Kohli announced on social media.



''And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,'' Virat posted on Twitter along with a photograph of the couple.



The same tweet was posted by Anushka Sharma.



Soon after Virat Kohli and Anushka made the announcement, sports personalities sent congratulatory messages to the couple. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on Virat Kohli's social media post and wrote, " Congratulations to you both".



The BCCI also congratulated the couple on the development.



''Congratulations,'' the BCCI said in a tweet.



Actress Rakul Preet also congratulated the couple. ''Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss,''Rakul Preet said.