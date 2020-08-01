Vipassana centre to restart with 50% capacity

NASHIK :

The state government has given permission to restart the Vipassana International Meditation Centre in Igatpuri. The centre was closed from March 9, due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

As per the letter from the government dated, July 28, 2020, the permission has been given to restart 36 centres of the Global Vipassana Foundation throughout the state.

The letter states, "The courses will have to be held at 50% of existing capacity only and will be subject to adherence to all the norms for COVID-19 including social distancing and sanitation as prescribed by the state and central governments from time to time."

Earlier, the Global Vipassana Foundation had requested that, since the unlock phase many activities including religious places have been allowed to open.

Now it is also essential to restart 10 days’ meditation courses in all Vipassana centers. While conducting courses, safety of participating sadhaks or meditators will be taken care of as per the norms of government.

Accordingly, the state government has given permission for restarting of meditation centres. It includes Dhamma Giri, Dhamma Tapovan and Dhamma Tapovan 2.

Safety norms

1. Vipassana meditation courses will be arranged maintaining a social distancing.

2. During the course, meditators will wear a mask and regularly self-sanitize, except maybe while in the residence, taking food and meditating.

3. Regular check-up of body temperature.

4. Other norms as per the guidelines of the government