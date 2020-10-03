Violence against women toxic side-effect of misogyny: Report
Deshdoot Times

Violence against women toxic side-effect of misogyny: Report

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

Amid the Hathras horror,-case of Dalit Nirbhaya-a report suggests that abuse against the fairer sex starts from their unpaid domestic work.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com