Violators spread awareness about helmet use

NASHIK: In an unique way of punishment to those who violated 'No Helmet, No Petrol rule' at petrol pumps, are seen giving message to bikers about importance of helmet use through placards. In a violation, four people had beaten up a petrol pump employee at a petrol pump on Dindori Road over a dispute over non-delivery of petrol.

Pump operator Dnyaneshwar Popat Gaikwad had refused to give petrol to rule flouters as they did not have a helmet as per the order of the police administration. A dispute broke out between the pump staff and the suspects and a direct altercation werer ensued. A case was registered at Mhasrul police station.

The suspects were also arrested in just a few hours. In the meantime, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey visited the petrol pump and inquired about it. Accordingly, this unique punishment has started since Monday (August 30th) and accordingly, the suspects are alerting the two-wheeler riders who come to fill petrol by displayig placards ;with awareness messages like - Use helmet, stay safe; cooperate with petrol pump operators etc. In the city, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey has started a campaign called ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ since Independence Day.