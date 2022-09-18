Villagers warn of protest against toll booth

NASHIK: The rude behaviour of employees working at Pimpalgaon Baswant’s toll plaza is unacceptable, and villagers are facing several issues because of the employees. Instead of repeated complaints, the officials don’t take any action and villagers continue to suffer.

Therefore, to safeguard the villagers’ rights, the NCP Youth Congress of Kasbe Sukene has warned of an agitation against the toll booth employees if they continue to mistreat the farmers and transporters. The staff members of the toll plaza speak foul language and indulge in unnecessary fights with the travellers.

Villagers have lodged repeated complaints but to no avail. The toll administration doesn’t take any action against the concerned employees. Instead, they support their employees, and the latter create several problems for Niphad taluka’s farmers.

Even though several people’s representatives have raised their voice against them, NCP Youth Congress has taken an aggressive stance and warned that if the employees’ behaviour doesn’t change, the party members will stage a severe agitation against these employees. NCP taluka vice president Sambhaji Surve, Kasbe Sukene city president Sachin Bhandare, taluka general secretary Nilesh Ugle , and others have put for their demand.