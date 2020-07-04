Villagers suffer in absence of bridge over Paar river

NASHIK :

Crossing Paar river during monsoon is an uphill task for residents of Shepuzari and other connected villages in Peth and Surgana tehsils of the district.The villagers have been demanding construction of bridge over the river.

The task is more challenging particularly for pilgrims during Mahashivratri, Ashadhi Ekadashi and during many festivals in the tehsil. Shepuzari known for its religious importance in tehsils of Peth and Surgana where hundreds of pilgrims throng the place by crossing the Paar river by risking their lives even if the river is flooded during the heavy rains.

The river flows through Peth and Surgana tehsils and is a major Westward-flowing river in the region. During heavy rains, contact of Shepuzari village is cut with other villages including Ambas. Kahandolpada, Vadpada and Gandole. The villagers have to cross the river by jeopardising their lives.

The months from June to September are the worst as the river swells during the period.

The villagers have been demanding a bridge over the river but the district administration remains oblivious to their plight.