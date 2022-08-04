Villagers affected by road construction delay

With good quality materials and adequate sunlight, one side of the road was built within a month. However, the second side of the road, nearly done, was constructed using inferior materials. Also, the cement laid on the road didn’t have enough dry period. Therefore, a problem developed. As the recently cemented side didn’t get enough time to dry, heavy rains quickly damaged the road. The sections of the damaged road were put into renovation. In Pimpalgaon, there are three educational institutions, and students face trouble getting around because buses can’t get into the neighbourhood. They must walk back and forth from the highway to their schools.

It is tough for the small businesses at the side of the construction route to reach customers. Due to the difficulty of entering the area for trucks and tempos, the shopkeepers are also having issues importing goods. The customers of these shops are also having a difficult time finding a parking space. The delay in road construction is causing problems for the villagers, who are urging for an expedite of the work.

“We are aware of difficulties our people face, and we are making every effort to finish the job as fast as possible. In order to find solutions that would speed up the process, we are conducting several meetings. If adequate time is allowed for the cement to dry, it will take around one and half months to complete the construction.” -Ganesh Bankar, Pimpalgaon Gram Panchayat’s Sarpanch

(Article by: Ishika Patel, intern at Deshdoot Times)