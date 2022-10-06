Villager takes up road repairs at own expense

Taking into account the plight of the farmers, the social worker Hari Jadhav and his colleagues took the initiative and at their own expense, the road leading from the western part of the village on the Munjwad-Dangsoundane road and the potholes on the winding roads near the Ganapati temple were filled with gravel and soil with the help of JCB.

All expenses incurred for JCB, tractor and gravel were paid by Jadhav himself.

Paving roads on the meagre funds of the government can be disastrous for the farmers. Therefore, to save the lives of villagers and farmers from the potholes on the roads in the taluka, Jadhav expressed the hope that the social workers and organisations in the villages should come forward and take care of their own roads.