Villager takes up road repairs at own expense

Nashik
Munjwad-Dangsaundane road in Nashik tehsil is in bad condition due to potholes. The road is washed away due to incessant rainfall. The motorists are facing hardships. Without waiting for government funds for road repair, Hari Jadhav, a social worker here, provided relief to the motorists by filling the potholes on the road at his own expense.
The Munjwad-Dangsaundane road has been literally sieved due to potholes. The condition of roads has deteriorated due to rain. A large number of farmers live in all the villages along this road. From selling milk to selling agricultural produce, one has to come to Satana city through this road.
Taking into account the plight of the farmers, the social worker Hari Jadhav and his colleagues took the initiative and at their own expense, the road leading from the western part of the village on the Munjwad-Dangsoundane road and the potholes on the winding roads near the Ganapati temple were filled with gravel and soil with the help of JCB.
All expenses incurred for JCB, tractor and gravel were paid by Jadhav himself.
Paving roads on the meagre funds of the government can be disastrous for the farmers. Therefore, to save the lives of villagers and farmers from the potholes on the roads in the taluka, Jadhav expressed the hope that the social workers and organisations in the villages should come forward and take care of their own roads.