Village, taluka wise disaster management plan

NASHIK: Considering the risk of possible disasters in the pre-monsoon period, the Zilla Parishad should prepare a flood-proof procedure by submitting a taluka and village wise disaster management plan. Also, a group of Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti members, Police Patil, and Gram Sevak should be formed through WhatsApp to spread the message at the village level.

A village wise plan should be prepared by making a list of riverside villages. The number of families living in flood-prone areas should be determined by determining the location. Encroachments on river banks should be removed taking care that there will be no obstruction in river flow. At the village level, shelters, dispensaries, swimming pools, search and rescue equipment, boats and other equipment. should be set up and timely plans should be made for immediate repair of leaking ponds and water bodies.

An adequate supply of oxygen and medicines should be made available during monsoon to take care of covid-19. In addition, necessary manpower, and nurses should be made available at the covid Center and Hospital. Special care should be taken not to affect the vaccination campaign during this period. Alternative arrangements should be made for the evacuation of patients from the covid centre and hospital due to heavy rains and cyclones.

The relocated building should have battery backup, an alternative electrical system along with oxygen system. Care should be taken to avoid adverse effects on patient care due to excess rainfall. In case of damage during monsoon, teams should be appointed to conduct panchnama.

Relevant officers and staff should be appointed to provide immediate relief to the heirs of the deceased and the injured as per the rules. At the same time, a list of shelters and volunteers, and rescue squads should be prepared by making a list of charitable organisations helping in various fields.

Disaster Control Room Instructions for arranging important telephone numbers, fax, internet, printers, computers, video conferencing services, list of lifeguards, swimmers, climbers, bird friends, and snake friends as well as maps of disaster-prone areas and message record books. The control authority has been given to the Zilla Parishad.

A competent nodal officer should be appointed

According to the District Disaster Control Authority, while planning disaster management at the taluka and village level, a competent nodal officer should be appointed and his name, contact number, email etc. should be prepared. Attention plan for law and order should be prepared by keeping tourist records in each gram panchayat by identifying tourist places, and hazardous and risky places. Ensure that school bus service is running smoothly during monsoon. Messages received from time to time from the Meteorological Department and District Control Room should be immediately conveyed through this group for information and further measures.