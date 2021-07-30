Village action plan campaign launched

NASHIK: As per the instructions of State Water and Sanitation Mission, village action plan fortnight campaign has been started in Nashik district from July 22nd to August 7th. The government has an aim to supply pure drinking water supply to every family in rural area by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. For this, village action plans will be prepared.

Leena Bansod, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, has appealed to all the stakeholders in the village to participate in the process and make the village action plan a success. District Water and Sanitation Mission Cell, Zilla Parishad, Nashik is imparting a training to sarpanch, gram sevak, Jal Surkashak, Asha workers, anganwadi workers and two members of Gram Pani Committee.

All 15 talukas will be given training in phases and detailed information will be given about preparation of village action plan. On Thursday, training was given to Dindori, Igatpuri, Baglan, Surgana, Peth and Kalwan talukas. Sunanda Narwade, executive engineer, rural water supply department, Amol Ghuge, branch engineer, Santosh Dhas, consultant, district water and sanitation cell and other gave detailed information about preparation of village action plan through training.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government aims to provide clean drinking water to every household in rural areas by tap connection by 2024. After village action plan is prepared through public participation and it is approved in the gram sabha on August 15th 2021, the water supply scheme and its budget will be approved. In that connection, all the villagers should participate in it.