Vigilance Awareness Week observed at HAL

Nashik: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Aircraft Division, Nashik observed Vigilance Awareness Week’ from October 27th to November 2nd, 2020. U G Salawade, Additional General Manager (Design) was the Chairman of the Steering Committee formed for observance of Vigilance Awareness Week.

The Week was inaugurated by chief guest Deepak Singhal, General Manager (AMD) on October 27. Saket Chaturvedi, General Manager (AOD) and R P Khapli, General Manager (AURDC) were the guests of honour.

This year’s theme for observing the Vigilance Awareness Week was ‘Vigilant India – Prosperous India’ After lighting of the traditional lamp, the chief guest Singhal and other dignitaries paid homage to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his portrait was garlanded by the chief guest.

Messages received from President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Lok Sabha and Central Vigilance Commission were read by Sameerkhan Jhadwale, Manager (Vigilance) AMD & AURDC.

Message received from the Chairman & Managing Director, HAL was read by Saket Chatuvedi. The integrity pledge was administered to all present by Khapli.

In his key note address, the chief guest Singhal, while addressing the audience said, “Without good governance no organisation can bring desirable improvement in their functioning. Hence, we should join together and work untiringly for eradication of corruption with achievement of good governance.”

In order to spread vigilance awareness, the vigilance department had organized various events during the week like, essay writing competition for employees/officers/trainees.

Officers from various departments of HAL attended panel discussions organized by Vigilance Study Circle, Bengaluru and GeM through video conferencing. Vigilance functionaries attended video conference organized by Central Vigilance Commission.

To take online integrity pledge, arrangements were made for vendors / trainees etc. SMS and emails were sent to employees and vendors to take e-pledge. Banners were displayed at prominent locations in the factory.