Viewers appreciate Rohit's 'Jhoota Pyar' song

Rohit, a young director from Nashik has bought a heart touching song for the audience called "Jhoota Pyar". This song directed by Rohit released on 22 Oct 2021. On the occasion of reopening of theatres and cinemas houses after covid, Colour Shadow and Dry day digital together released the song on Prashant Nakti's YouTube channel. Within 24 hours, the song achieved one million views.

Mumbai and Pune have always been remarkable for theatre and movie platforms but with unique cultural identity, Nashik's Youth is also raising the bar of success in entertainment field. Whether it's technical work for movies or heart touching picturization of the songs, Nashik's youngsters are leading in all the fields.

Prashant Nakti wrote the lyrics of the song and Kewal Walnaj and Sonali Sonawane sung the song. Nick Shinde and Shraddha Pawar were the leads, along with Sonali Sonawane with her debut as an actor and second lead of the song. Rohit wrote the storyline and did the direction as well. As the song was shot on different locations of Nashik, it gives hope to youngsters new opportunities in future. Before this, Rohit has also worked as Line producer,writer, art director, and associate director for many songs.

"Our production had launched "Majhi Bayego" song before this song and viewers loved it. While shooting "Jhootha Pyar", we wanted viewers to love this song as well and were working very hard. This's songs shooting was a totally different experience. Except the main actors, all the other cast members belong to Nashik. We feel so proud that Nashikites have created such a great song." - Rohit Jadhav