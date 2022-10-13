Vidit Gujrathi secures Silver medal at European Club Cup 2022

Nashik

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi’s amazing performance over the board helped team Ave Novy Bor secure a Gold medal at European Club Cup 2022 and an individual Silver medal on Board 2.

Vidit and Pentala Harikrishna, the top Indian chess players who represent Novy Bor secured the long-awaited title win in the final round of the European Club Cup in Mayrhofen with a 3.5:2.5 against Asnieres Le Grand Echiquier. It is the second championship for the Czech team after 2013. In the final round, Harikrishna laid the foundation by securing a white win against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. On the other hand, Vidit performed at an Elo of 2885, securing 6 wins in a row for the team.

ECC is one of the strongest team events and saw participation from top chess players like Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Richard Rapport and many more. This year’s edition was held in Austria. With a scintillating performance over the board, Vidit secured a silver medal at Board 2. Before this event, Vidit secured 3rd position at Shusha Chess 2022 against a strong field which was held in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

Vidit is an Indian Chess player currently based out of Nashik. He is one of the top chess players in India. He is ranked 23 in the World and No. 3 in India. Currently, he is employed at ONGC, supported by Lakshya Foundation.