Vicky Kaushal under self quarantine

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal today (Monday) in an Instagram post said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19," the 'Uri: the surgical strike' actor posted on Instagram. He added " Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

He appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested "I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," 32-year-old actor added.

Vicky's upcoming film is 'Sardar Udham Singh', based on the life of the legendary freedom fighter, it is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is scheduled to release on 15 April.