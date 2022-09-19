Veterinary clinics will open at 8:00 am: Dr Garje

NASHIK: The working hours of all the veterinary clinics in the state have been revised in line with the control of Lumpy skin disease affecting bovine livestock in the state. Therefore, all the government veterinary hospitals and clinics will start functioning from 08:00 am.

The order has been implemented from Sunday (September 18), and the Animal Husbandry Officer of Zilla Parishad, Dr Vishnu Garje, has appealed to the farmers and others to avail themselves benefits of the new timings.

Dr Shitalkumar Sukne, Joint Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Department (Headquarters), Maharashtra State, Aundh, Pune, has issued orders in this regard through a Government Resolution.

All necessary measures are being implemented in the state to control the outbreak of Lumpy skin disease, a viral infectious disease spread across the state.

All the necessary veterinary services, for the livestock of farmers and animal rearers of the state, must be made available immediately.

Accordingly, until the outbreak of Lumpy skin disease in livestock in the state is under control, i.e., until no patient of Lumpy skin disease is found in the state, as a temporary arrangement, all district veterinary clinics, taluka veterinary clinics, all category-1 and category-2 veterinary clinics (state level and local level) of the state will open at 08:00 am. Also, the daily working hours of mobile veterinary clinics have been revised to 8:00 am to 6:00 pm (Monday to Sunday). The orders came into force on Sunday (September 18).

The officials will get a lunch break from 01:00 pm to 02:00 pm. Roving Veterinary Clinics Category-1 and Category-2 will provide 24-hour veterinary services to all livestock keepers in case of emergencies.

The services of Class IV servants working in the office will be extended by half an hour before the working hours in the morning and half an hour late in the evening. Also, the veterinary clinics will function even on Sundays and public holidays by making all the necessary arrangements.

The department has guided the taluka-level officials to provide all the necessary veterinary services to farmers and ensure the animal husbandry department doesn’t receive any complaints. Dr Shitalkumar Sukne guided the officials to ensure that all the new guidelines are implemented effectively.