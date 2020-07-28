Veteran actor Kumkum dies at 86

MUMBAI :

Veteran Bollywood actor Kumkum passed away here on Tuesday. She was 86. Kumkum, born Zaibunnissa, acted in more than 100 films, which included 'Mother India', 'Kohinoor' and 'Ujala.

She last appeared in 'Ek Kunwari Ek Kunwara' directed by Prakash Mehra. She was the leading lady of the first Bhojpuri film 'Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo'.

Reacting over her demise, Naved Jafri said that Bollywood has lost another gem.

"I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being", he tweeted.