Venture out for tourism this monsoon but exercise caution

Almost all the tourist places in Nashik are witnessing a huge crowd. Here the carpet of greenery has been covered and monsoon tourism has increased at present. In many parts of the district, the youth can be seen roaming around. Many tourist places have inadequate security arrangements. Also, the number of accidents has also increased due to the large crowd of revellers who exercise no precautions in tourism.

In the remote part of the district, the flowing waterfalls in the Sahyadri valley are attracting the attention of the citizens during the monsoon season. Dams are overflowing.

The uphill plateau is blooming with lush greenery. Last few days, the intensity of rain in Nashik had increased tremendously. Due to this, tourism has got a boost but there has been also an increase in unfortunate incidents such as increased accidents, inappropriate behaviour, misadventure by crowd of over-enthusiastic hooligans, vandalism of historical structures in the land of forts at tourist places.

Some videos of the increased crowd at Harihar Fort in Trimbakeshwar went viral. After that, the forest department closed the fort for tourism for a few days. A similar incident also took place at Salher Fort in Baglan taluka where a young man lost his life. Here too, the forest department seems to have tried to curb tourism. Many fort lovers are appealing that efforts should be made to prevent such incidents from happening.

Dugarwadi, Burundeshwar, Bhavli, Varasvihir, Bhandardara, Taas waterfalls, natural spring at Harsul, Surgana, Trambakeshwar, Gangapur in the western belt, Amboli, Kashyapi, Gautami, Darna, Bhavli, Vaitrana dam areas, various caves, Also, many forts including Harihar, Durgbhandar Trambagad, Ramshej, Hatgad, Ankai Tankai and Salher are crowded with tourists on Saturdays, Sundays and other holidays.

Barring a few scholars and tourists who come with their families, many enthusiastic people who came mostly in groups behave unruly. When there is no selfie zone, people take selfies by standing on the edge of the dam, in the water of the waterfall or on the steep cliffs of the forts.