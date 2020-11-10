Vendors shifted for the third time in Deolali camp

<p><strong>Deolali camp:</strong> The vendors of Deolali camp were shifted to the parking lot of Deolali camp today morning by Cantonment board in order to ensure social distancing among the masses. The Health Superintendent got the whole area cleaned by removing the long grass, and garbage. </p>.<p>However vendors expressed dissatisfaction stating that this area is away from the main market area and customers won't come at this place. Earlier fruit vendors were shifted to this parking lot who expressed same amount of dissatisfaction. After listening to them, Cantonment has shifted the vendors to Tanga line of Deolali camp.</p><p>These vendors put up their stalls every year during Diwali on Mithai street and outside Levit market where most customers visit everyday. They sell variety of items ranging from rangoli, sweets, earthen pots, marigold flowers and garlands.</p><p>Customers believe that Mithai street and Levit market area are the hotspots for shopping during Diwali. As vendors were shifted away from these areas, they worry that their business will witness a downfall. Though social distancing will be ensured but their business will be affected.</p><p>If Cantonment is taking action against them, they should also consider putting some restrictions on Levit market area where 10 to 20 customers stand within 5 metres of area.</p>