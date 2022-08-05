Vendors narrate their tale of life

Therefore, vendors are facing issues to set up their businesses as they aren’t earning well. The vendors hope that social organisations will help them find suitable space for their stalls and provide stability to their business. Deshdoot Times spoke to a number of the vendors at Shalimar Chowk, MG Road, and the Dahipool area in Nashik. Many female vendors are independent and resemble businesswomen as they take care of their entire families. They share several common problems, including financial and employment-related, that prevent them from fulfilling their families’ basic necessities.

One of them, Laxmi Vinod Kathiawadi, is a Gujarati immigrant who sells handbags and purses close to the Dahipool Nashik Bridge. She is the sole financial decision-maker for her small family with two children. She acknowledged that her poor quality of life is a result of her inability to pay her bills and find suitable housing. She only manages to sell one or two bags a day due to poor client response.

