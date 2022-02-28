Vehicles for women security, Nirbhaya Squads

NASHIK: For the first time in the district, most of the vehicles made available from the funds of the District Planning Committee have been handed over to women cops for women security, Nirbhaya Squads. The Dial 112 operating system will soon be operational, and the system will help women cops through the Central War Room.

As many as 23 four-wheelers and 80 two-wheelers have been provided by District Planning Committee to Nashik District Rural Police. Due to this, the security system of the Nashik police force is strengthened, informed Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at the vehicle dedication programme of rural police organised at Superintendent of Police Office, Nashik (Rural).

District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Kangane, PI Khagendra Tembhenkar, PI Special Branch Akbar Patel, PI Local Crime Branch Hemant Patil, PI Pankaj Pawar, Reserve Police Inspector Suresh Chavan, PI Milind Telure, Jitendra. Motors Officers and staff, including Director Jitendra Shah, were present at the occasion.

The location of each vehicle will be made available to the War Room through this system. This will make it possible for women to work accurately in the security system, said Guardian Minister Bhujbal.

The minister visited the Maharashtra Emergency Response System (MERS) room at the office of the Superintendent of Police. This section examines how the ‘Dial 112’ operating system works through a computer system.