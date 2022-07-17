Vegetables witness a price rise

NASHIK: The whole state is witnessing heavy rains for the past few days. The rains have caused severe damage to roads, infrastructures, and even agriculture. Crops spread across 2,33,897 hectares of land have got damaged in state following the heavy rains leading to waterlogging in fields.

In Nashik, the arrival of vegetables has almost reduced by half due to the rains. Vegetables are transported from rural areas to Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee. In the last few days, the arrival at the market has reduced by 60 to 70 percent. If the lower supply to the market continues, the prices of vegetables are expected to rise furthermore.

As the supply from rural areas is reduced by 60 to 70 percent, the supply from the Mumbai-Thane region has witnessed a 40 percent decline.

Speaking of supply to Mumbai, about 200 vehicles carry vegetables daily from Nashik to Kalyan, Thane and Mumbai suburbs, including Navi Mumbai’s Vashi Bazaar.

A vehicle that used to reach Vashi Bazar in four hours is currently taking six to seven hours due to traffic jams in Bhiwandi, Thane and potholes on the Nashik-Mumbai highway. This delay has adversely affected the daily supply of vegetables in Mumbai too.