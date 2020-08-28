Vegetable vendors to be shifted back to old market area

DEOLALI CAMP :

As demanded by the citizens, the vegetable vendors will be shifted back to the old Sunday market area in Deolali Camp. The vegetable vendors were shifted to Lam Road to adhere to the social distancing norms.

However, the decision hadn't gone well with the citizens as the leftover waste by the vegetable vendors is creating problems for the residents and by passers.

The heaps of leftover/spoiled vegetables have led to minor accidents on Lam Road. As the Lam Road is the main road, connecting Nashik Road and Bhagur, the area wintesses traffic jam during evening due to rush of people and vegetable vendors.

In addition, as cows sit on the road and it is difficult for people to drive. This has led to increase in the number of accidents.

As a result, the citizens demanded the cantonment board to shift the vegetable vendors back to the Old Sunday market area. Yesterday, while protesting against the increased garbage tax, the traders and representatives of parties brought up this issue too.

Ajay Kumar, chief executive officer of cantonment board stated that they will shift vegetable vendors back to the old Sunday area.

Representatives also demanded to reopen the public ground on Anand Road, and gymnasium. Ajay Kumar stated that they will reopen the ground as soon as the rainfall stops. However, gymnasium and public library will not be opened anytime soon, he added.