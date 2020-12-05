Vegetable supply rises to Nashik APMC

Nashik: The vegetable supply to Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has been risen and prices have lowered down a little, especially leafy vegetables. Ridged gourd fetched highest price over Rs 2,500 at Nashik APMC on Thursday. Capsicum, cluster bean, tomato and green chilly also received good prices. Over 10,000 quintals of vegetables arrived at the Market Committee.

The vegetable crops were hit by retreating rains in October in various parts. However, the vegetable supply has been risen.

In the auction on Thursday (Nov 4) the highest price per quintal of ridged gourd was Rs 2,750 (111 quintals), capsicum was Rs 2,500 (145 quintals), cluster bean was Rs 2,000. (11 quintals) and tomato was Rs 2,250 (740 quintals). However, brinjal which was receiving good prices for the last few days were lowered. It received a price of Rs 1,300 (346 quintal), smooth gourd was at Rs 1,085 (81 quintals), pumpkin Rs 325 (1349 quintals), cauliflower Rs. 250 (385 quintals), cabbage Rs. 750 (1097 quintals), cucumber Rs. 725 (1007 quintals), finger lady Rs 1,670 (34 quintals). Onions were priced at Rs 3,000 per quintal and potatoes at Rs 2,750 per quintal. Garlic was at Rs 9,000 per quintal.

A total of 87 vehicles carrying vegetables were sent to Mumbai suburbs, while 24 to Gujarat, two to Jalgaon, five to Madhya Pradesh, two to Delhi one to Pune and two to Aurangabad. A total of 123 vehicles were sent from the Market Committee to other districts and states.