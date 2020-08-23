Vegetable prices soar

NASHIK :

Nashik district is receiving a good rainfall and vegetables have been affected. Vegetable crops are damaging due to this. The vegetable prices have been soared as supply of some vegetables has been lowered.

Over 14,000 quintals of vegetables arrived at Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee on Saturday. Brinjal, ridged gourd, capsicum and tomato fetched good prices.



Following less rainfall in the district last month, vegetable supply had decreased and prices had soared high at that time too. APMC sub-market in Nashik Road also witnessed good supply of vegetables. A total of 118 vehicles carrying vegetables were sent to Mumbai and its suburban areas.



Brinjal fetched highest price of Rs 6,000 per quintal on Saturday, capsicum received a price of Rs 3,750 per quintal, while ridged gourd got a price of Rs 4,197 per quintal.

Smooth gourd received a price of Rs 2,500 per quintal, whereas pumpkin vine got a price of Rs 2,333 per quintal and tomato fetched a price of Rs 2,000 per quintal. Flower got a price of Rs 1,907 per quintal, while cabbage received a price of Rs 929 per quintal.

Cucumber got a price of Rs 1,500 per quintal and lady finger received a price of Rs 1,667 per quintal. On the other, onion got a price of Rs 950 per quintal and potato received a price of Rs 2,250 per quintal. Garlic got a price of Rs 8,600 per quintal.