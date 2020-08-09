Vegetable prices rise up

DEOLALI CAMP :

The graph of price of vegetables is experiencing a steep rise following the insufficient rainfall this monsoon.

While some vegetables like peas, cabbage and green chillies have a medium price, others like drumstick, orange carrot and Taro root (arbi) have shown a rise in their price. As per the information provided by the vegetable market of Devlali Camp, here are the prices of the vegetables.

The vegetables which have registered a rise include drumsticks (Rs.100/kg), cauliflower (Rs.30 per piece), potatoes (Rs.35/kg), coriander (Rs.20), tomato (Rs.30/kg), orange carrot (Rs.60/kg), taro root( arbi, Rs.80/kg), spring onion (Rs.20 per bundle), ginger (Rs.120/kg) and pointed gourd (parwal,Rs.80/kg).Vegetable which have a medium price include peas (Rs.120/kg), spinach (Rs.10 per bundle), capsicum (Rs.80/kg), ridge gourd (turai, Rs.50/kg),

bitter gourd (karela, Rs.50/kg), cabbage (Rs.20 per piece), eggplant (baingan, Rs.40/kg), green chillies (Rs.60/kg), pumpkin (kaddu, Rs.40/kg), garlic (lasun, Rs.160/kg), and Indian round gourd (mega, Rs.60/kg).

The vendors stated that during this time every year, some vegetables do experience a rise in their prices as not all the vegetables grow in the rainy season. Also, during to insufficient rainfall, the supply has decreased, and hence, the prices increased.