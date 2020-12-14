Vegetable prices fall

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The prices of vegetables have dropped as supply to Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee has lowered. The prices have witnessed a drop on Saturday (Dec 12). Capsicum, green chilly, ridged gourd, and cluster bean fetched the highest prices. The current weather is conducive for vegetables. However, vineyards and horticulture are being affected due to unseasonal rains.</p>.<p>A total of 11,510 quintals of vegetables arrived in the Market Committee on Saturday. This has led to a fall in vegetable prices. On Saturday, capsicum received a price of Rs 3,500, while ridged gourd got a price of Rs 3,125 and smooth gourd received a price of Rs 2,080. </p><p>In the auction on Saturday, the highest price per quintal of capsicum was Rs 3,500, and ridged gourd was Rs 3,125. (92 quintals), Followed by this smooth gourd received a price of Rs 2,080 (62 quintals), cluster bean received a price of Rs 2,000 (11 quintals), pumpkin Rs 600 (734 quintals), tomato Rs 2,250 (730 quintals), cauliflower Rs. 600 (1210 quintals), cabbage Rs. 700 (1127 quintals), cucumber Rs. 900 (827 quintals), finger lady Rs 1,920 (45 quintals). </p><p>Onions were priced at Rs 2,450 per quintal (2340 quintals) on December 12, and potatoes at Rs 2,600 per quintal (852 quintals). Garlic was at Rs 8,150 per quintal (17 quintals). A total of 79 vehicles carrying vegetables were sent to Mumbai suburbs, while four to Jalgaon, 26 to Gujarat, two to Aurangabad, two to Pune, three to Madhya Pradesh, and two to Delhi. A total of 118 vehicles were sent.</p>