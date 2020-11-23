Vegetable prices fall

Nashik: After the end of the rainy season, with the arrival of the new crops of vegetables, prices of all vegetables have fallen at Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee. The prices have fallen on large scale on Saturday (Nov 21). Spring onion, fenugreek, brinjal, capsicum and green chilly fetched highest prices on Sunday.

The mercury in Nashik district had dropped to 10-11 Degrees Celsius 10 days ago. It has risen to 17 Degrees Celsius again. A total of 13,016 quintals of vegetables arrived in the Market Committee on Saturday. This has led to fall in vegetable prices. On Saturday coriander received a price of Rs 750 (per bunch of 100), while hybrid coriander got a price of Rs 400 and Dill received a price of Rs 1000. Spinach got a price of Rs 200, whereas spring onion fetched a price of Rs 2000 and mint received a price of Rs 100. Radish got a price of Rs 10.

In the auction on Saturday (Nov 21) the highest price per quintal of brinjal was Rs 2,650 and capsicum was Rs 2,500. (213 quintals), Followed by this cluster bean received a price of Rs 2,000 (6 quintals), ridged gourd Rs 1,460 (136 quintals), smooth gourd Rs 1,325 (110 quintals), pumpkin Rs 535 (1393 quintals), tomato Rs 1,125 (1,140 quintals), cauliflower Rs. 500 (579 quintals), cabbage Rs. 1,250 (573 quintals), cucumber Rs. 750 (1615 quintals), finger lady Rs 1,290 (47 quintals). Onions were priced at Rs 4,000 per quintal (250 quintals) on November 21 and potatoes at Rs 3,200 per quintal (680 quintals). Garlic was at Rs 9,500 per quintal (27 quintals).

A total of 145 vehicles carrying vegetables were sent to Mumbai suburbs, while three to Jalgaon, five to Nagpur, 10 to Madhya Pradesh, two to Pune and three to Aurangabad. A total of 168 vehicles were sent.