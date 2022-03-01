Veer Eklavya Jayanti celebrated at Shigwa Gaon

Deolali Camp: To commemorate Veer Eklavya Jayanti, Veer Eklavya Sanghatana organised an event at Shigwa Gaon - Ambadwadi in Deolali Cantonment Board’s Ward no.7. Children celebrated the Jayanti with utmost enthusiasm and fervour.

Pramod Mojad, Shiv Sena Leader and Shivayuva Pratishthan President, worshipped Veer Eklavya’s idol and offered a wreath to it. They even conducted a palanquin procession of the Eklavya's idol in the village. Tribals hoisted flags at their houses and welcomed the palanquin by drawing rangoli in front of their houses. Mojad said that tribal society is determined and hard working.

Many schemes are being implemented for the benefit of the tribal community. He even motivated the youth to pursue higher education and avail of the benefits of various government schemes. Tribal community members were present in large numbers at the event. Rohit Handge, Shankar Barde, Raju Barde, Shankar Mali, Kailas More, Atul Barde, Sunil Barde, Damu Barde, Anand Vairagar, Akash Borade, Sakharam Mojad, and others were present at the occasion.