Vedant More of KK Wagh Universal get ICEFA Medal

NASHIK: The student of KK Wagh Universal School Saraswatinagar has won a medal in the 49th international Children’s Exhibition of Fine Arts Lidice 2021 (ICEFA). The KK Wagh Universal school had sent three entries, and Vendant More has been awarded the ICEFA medal, and Samiksha Mate and Sanskruti Sonawane have been awarded certificates.

The theme of the exhibition was robot and artificial intelligence. There were 11,213 Artworks from 72 countries sent to this year’s edition of the ICEFA 2021. Out of them, 945 entries won prizes and 156 medals were awarded throughout the world.

The school management informed, “It’s a great pleasure for us to inform that all three entries from our school were awarded certificates and one of our students was awarded a Medal too”. The competition is a joint initiative of Lidice Memorial, Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, Youth, Education, Sports, and Foreign Affairs Ministry of Czech Republic.