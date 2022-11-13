‘Veda Raghu’ Sighted for first time in NM sanctuary

Blue-cheeked bee-eating species feed mainly on airborne flying insects. There are two recognized subspecies of this bee-eater. In India, this bird is found in the states of Maharashtra including, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. This species is found up to 2200 m altitude.

This bird was seen for the first time in Nandurmadhmeshwar this year and was not on the record list of the sanctuary till now.

Three species of Veda Raghu are now seen, in this area. One has to keep an eye out for migratory birds that arrive in winter. It also has to be studied whether there has been any change in the migration of birds due to the heavy rains this year.