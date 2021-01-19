VAS gifts kites, distributes ration

Nashik : Vidarbha Active Sisters, a social organisation has doubled the joy of festival by gifting kites to the homeless children, boys and girls in observation home in the city on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Sandhya Boob, Aarti Banga, Pratiksha Attal, Archana Chandak, Sheetal Ladda, Roshni Rathi, Mamata Sarda, Kiran didi and others strengthened their relationship with the destitute by sharing the joy of festival.

This time the VAS made a big contribution by giving foodgrains at the observation home. The members also visited the Ashirwad Sevadham Trust orphanage at Khambale near Trimbakeshwar and distributed foodgrains and kites to the children. They also exchanged til-gul to celebrate the festival.