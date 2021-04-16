Vardhan visits AIIMS

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today (Friday) visited the AIIMS to take review of the preparation in the hospital in the wake of exponential rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation.</p><p>Talking to reporters at AIIMS, Vardhan said: "My purpose of the visit is to know the situation and how much beds we can increase. At present 266 beds are there, of which 253 are occupied. We will add 70 more beds at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.</p><p>"At AIIMS' Jhajjar campus, we will add 100 more beds. Currently, we have 500 beds there. Of these, 409 are occupied," he added. He said All AIIMS institutes will meet virtually on Monday to discuss ramping up facilities to fight against COVID.</p><p>In a reply to a question, the Health Minister said: "Remdesivir manufacturing companies have been asked to ramp up their production. Stern action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices."</p>