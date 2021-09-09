Vani, Kotecha selected for WTT

NASHIK: Sayali Vani and Tanisha Kotecha from Nashik have been selected in the Indian girls’ team for the WTT Youth Contender Under-15 International Table Tennis Championship to be held in Tunisia from September 13 to 16.

The team also includes Pritha Vartikar from Pune and Suhana Saini from Haryana. Saily is ranked first, and Tanisha is ranked third at the national level. For the last 3 to 4 years, The Nashik table tennis players have been giving a splendid performance at the state and national level.

Saily Vani had won the national title in the sub-junior girls’ group at the 2020 National Invincible Table Tennis Championships; in Indore in March. Tanisha won a bronze medal in the same competition.

Tanisha had earlier won a bronze medal for India in the 2019 International World Junior Circuit Table Tennis Championships in Muscat. For the first time, two girls from Nashik are representing India at the same time.

Players from Germany, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Tunisia, Maldives, and Belgium will take part in the tournament. Both of them practice regularly under the guidance of Jay Modak.

Narendra Chhajed, President of Nashik District Table Tennis Association and Secretary of Nashik Gymkhana Radheshyam Mundada, congratulated them on their selection.

Secretary of Nashik District Table Tennis Association Shekhar Bhandari gave the introductory speech. Milind Kachole, Satish Patel, Ali Adamji, and Abhishek Chhajed, and Coach Jay Modak, were present at the occasion. Maharashtra State Association President Rajiv Bodas, and others congratulated the team.