Vani and Kotecha in Indian Table Tennis Team

NASHIK: Sayeli Vani and Tanisha Kotecha from Nashik have been selected in the Indian team for the WTT Youth Contender (under 15 and 17 category), International Table Tennis Championship to be held in Slovakia and Hungary. The tournament will be held from 1st to 7th November, and the duo has left for Delhi.

Earlier, the duo had represented India in international tournaments in Muscat and Tunisia. Seeing the exceptional performance of these two, the Table Tennis Federation of India reselected them in the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Nashik District Association President Narendra Chhajed, Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, Rajesh Bharveerkar, Abhishek Chhajed, Jay Modak, Milind Kachole, State Table Tennis Association President Rajiv Bodas, Prakash Tulpule, Yatin Tipnis, Prakash Jasani, and Sanjay Kadu congratulated them for their selection and wished them luck for their matches.