Van Mahotsav: More effort needed to reach out to people

NASHIK: The Forest Department has organised a Van Mahotsav in the district from 15th June to 30th September. Under this festival, citizens are being sold a Rs 21 sapling from the forest department’s nursery for only Rs 10. Despite this, there seems to be a reluctance on the part of citizens to take seedlings.

Last year, revenue in lakhs was collected from retail sales at the Forest Department’s nursery at Gangapur in the western forest area. This year, however, only Rs 44,000 revenue has been collected so far and the response from the people is not on expected line. In order to increase the participation of the citizens in the tree planting campaign every year, the Forest Department provides saplings at reasonable rate to the citizens for a specific period of time.

Last year, the regional forest department along with social forestry had completed the drive with less plantation due to the pandemic. But there was a good response to the nurseries of West Forest Department from the citizens which could collect revenue in lakhs from the retail buyers. Even this year, the forest department has prepared saplings in the nursery, but the response from the citizens is not as expected so far.

Only Rs 44000 revenue has been collected by the forest department. Jambul, bamboo and tamarind plants are available in the nursery at Gangapur. As big plantation target has been set by the Regional and Social Forestry Department this year, the booking of this department has already been started. The forest department has said that the saplings are also being given to the citizens. According to the government rate, a sapling costs Rs 21, but as it is a Van Mahotsav, the same sapling is being given for Rs 10. Sapling prices will rise again after September.