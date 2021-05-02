Vaccine a ray of hope

Nashik: There are still many misconceptions about vaccination. On the contrary, vaccination against COVID-19 disease is a ray of hope for an end to Coronavirus. Therefore, everyone should be vaccinated, said Dr. Rajshri Patil, Medical Superintendent of ESIC Hospital.

Q: Who should get the vaccine?

A: Citizens above the age of 18 years should take the jab. Those who have co-morbidity, such as diabetes and hypertension, should take it first. This is because their immunity is slightly lower than that of the common man. Therefore, in the guidelines issued by the government for vaccination, such people were included in the first phase of vaccinations.

Q: who should not take the dose?

A: Pregnant women and children below 18 years of age are prohibited for vaccination as per the current protocol of our country.

Q: What care should be taken while getting vaccinated?

A: Avoid crowds. You have to wear a mask. Follow social distancing. Eat something before stepping out for jab. In short, you don't want to make any changes in your routine. Keep it as it is and get vaccinated.

Q: Should people with diabetes, high blood pressure or similar disorders take their usual medication on the day of vaccination?

A: Of course! If anyone thinks that they do not want to take the usual medicine when they go for vaccination, it is very wrong.You should take your usual medication as usual. Don't change that.

Q: How does immunity develop after vaccination?

A: After the first dose of the vaccine, your immunity gradually increases. Full immunity occurs 3 to 6 weeks after the second dose.

Q: Can Corona occurs even after taking two doses of the vaccine?

A: Covaxin and Covishield are 65% effective vaccines. This means that even if you get vaccinated, you have a 35% chance of getting infected eith COVID-19. But the most important and positive thing is that, even if you get Corona after completing two doses of the vaccine, you will not succumb to the virus.

You will not experience serious symptoms of Covid, which means you will not need oxygen and a ventilator. It can be as common as the flu. Wearing of masks, washing hands, social distancing, and avoiding crowds are common to prevent coronavirus infection.

Q: Are there any side effects of the vaccine?

A: The two vaccines we are being administered have not had any serious side effects. A slight tingling after vaccination, a feeling of pain in the hand on which the vaccine is given, a slight fever at night may cause discomfort. But it is also a maximum of one and a half to two days. Not more than that.

Some don't even seem to be bothered. Suppose someone shows symptoms four or five days after the vaccination or has a high fever. If that happens, be careful. And see if you have come in contact with the Corona patient.

Q: There are many misconceptions about vaccination. What would you say

A: If a person thinks that chances of corona remain zero after the jab and that he would not contract the disease. He/she is wrong. It can contract anybody even after the doses if he/she has not complied with the restrictions or he may have been infected before the vaccine, or he may have been in contact with a Corona patient after. This can create a problem if restrictions are not followed.