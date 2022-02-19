Vaccinations cross 79 lakh mark in district

NASHIK: During the day, 16,624 people were administered the first and second dose of Corona vaccine in the district. As a result, a total of 79 lakh 30 thousand 895 citizens have been vaccinated in the district so far. As a result, the total number of vaccinations in the district has gone up close to 80 lakhs.

This has been made possible by the planning done by the district administration, Zilla Parishad health department and municipal administration. District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat has appealed to those who have not been yet vaccinated. From 16th January 2021, vaccination against covid was started in the district along with the whole country. The picture is satisfactory as the number of vaccinations has crossed seven million mark with the vaccination campaign picking up gradually.

During the day, vaccination was started at a total of 527 such centers including 99 from Nashik Municipal Corporation, 406 from all over the district and 22 from Malegaon. As a result, the first dose was administered to 2,152 people in the district yesterday.

Of these, 474 have been vaccinated in Nashik municipal area, 1635 in rural district and 43 in Malegaon. The second dose was given to 14472 people. Of these, 2,770 have been vaccinated in Nashik Municipal Corporation, 11,236 in rural districts and 466 in Malegaon. In the meantime, people have been urged to use a government-prescribed mask, sanitizer and safe distancing.