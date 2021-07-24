Vaccination starts for pregnant women

NASHIK: Over 25 pregnant women have been vaccinated in rural areas so far since the start of the Covid-19 vaccination for the pregnant women in the district. Considering their safety, pregnant women are being vaccinated with priority. More than 25 women were vaccinated in four days.

No side effects of the vaccine were detected, informed health officials. On average, 1.20 lakh women give birth to a child in the district every year. Of them, 80,000 are from rural areas. They usually number around one and a half thousand per month.

Despite attempts to speed up vaccination against the backdrop of a possible third wave of Covid-19, vaccination centres in rural areas, including municipal centres in the city, often have to be closed due to a shortage of vaccines. Recently, Nashik district had crossed the milestone of 17 lakh in vaccination, which includes 13,02,397 people taking the first dose and 3,98,101 people taking both doses.