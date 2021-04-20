Vaccination important to fight Covid-19: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: District Collector Suraj Mandhare, while speaking to Deshdoot,, said that vaccination is important at present, and it is necessary to emphasize on the importance of the vaccine. Clarifying a report in an English daily that people would not be allowed to step out of home for vaccination during the lockdown, District Collector Mandhare termed the report false and misleading. </p><p>“No such order has been issued, and I fully support the vaccination,” said Mandhare. Corona is on the rise in the district, and we are focusing on various measures to curb it. Importantly, vaccination needs to be done on a large scale in the district. And with that in mind, we’re taking steps,” he said. Emphasis is also being laid on measures to reduce mortality in the district. Some countries have controlled Corona by mass vaccination. So we also want to emphasise on vaccination. Maximum number of citizens in the district should get a COVID-19 vaccine, Mandhare appealed.</p>