Vaccination, health, agriculture on agenda: Gangatharan

NASHIK: District Collector Gangatharan D yesterday said that vaccination, health and agriculture will be on the agenda of the district besides various pro-people schemes being implemented by state and central governments. He was speaking while interacting with media persons.

Gangatharan assumed charge of the highest administrative post of the district on March 10. Fifteen days after taking charge, he interacted with media persons.

On the occasion, he gave full information about the vaccination programme and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme which are important for the state government as well. “We have planned to meet the criteria laid down by the state government for vaccination in the district. People are being encouraged from time to time for vaccination,” he said and exuded confidence that the district will be free from restrictions by meeting the vaccination criteria.

For the effective implementation of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 35,000 beneficiaries will be given benefits with the coordination of banks, revenue and agriculture departments besides gram panchayat, gram sevaks, talathis, agricultural assistants, block development officers and tehsildars.

Staff training has also been completed for this. First of all, the beneficiary’s bank account number, Aadhaar number as well as some typing errors will be corrected, he said. Last week, the tehsildar had issued a statement saying that they would not work for the PM Kisan scheme. When asked about this, the District Collector clarified that everyone will work in coordination.

After bringing to the notice of the District Collector about the response of govt officers, employees, Gangatharan said that they would be instructed at the administrative level.

The District Collector when asked by reporters about the EVM machine, minor minerals, employment guarantee scheme (EGS) and pending files at the collectorate for the last two months, he replied that he did not know.