Vaccination facility for pregnant women

NASHIK: The vaccine is very important to fight the corona virus. The administration has taken positive steps for pregnant women. Accordingly, the health administration has given instructions to provide special facilities at the vaccination center. Vaccination is essential to combat the corona virus. It is going on a large scale across the country. Pregnant women may have difficulty in standing in queue during pregnancy.

Therefore, it was demanded that special facilities should be made available for them at the center. In this regard, the district health administration has given instructions to the centers. Also pregnant women need to take care of this. “Go to the center after registering for vaccination. Talk to the coordinators there and get a separate queue and get vaccinated,” the authorities said.

Prior registration is required for strict implementation of government regulations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. “Pregnant women, who opt for vaccination, can be inoculated with Covid vaccines available any time during their pregnancy at the nearest government or private vaccination centre after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest centre,” the government statement had said.

The Union Health Ministry had formally announced early this month that pregnant women are now eligible for COVID vaccination, based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.

