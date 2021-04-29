Vaccination drive picks up pace

As the incidence of the disease has started increasing in Nashik city and district, an atmosphere of awareness has spread among the citizens. The government is administering two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, as a precautionary measure. The reliance of citizens on the vaccine is increasing day by day, and they are finding it safe to get vaccinated amid a spike in Covid cases across the district and that they have started queuing up at vaccination centres in large numbers by adhering to the norms.

Yesterday a 10,000-phase was completed at ESI Hospital, and the 10,000th citizen was felicitated on the occasion. There was a picture of an increase in the number of vaccinators by about 400 in the whole day yesterday. So far, 2,000 workers and entrepreneurs have been vaccinated at two immunization centers in Satpur and Ambad. Apart from this, vaccination work is underway at Mico Hospital in Satpur village and Municipal Hospital in Satpur colony.