Deshdoot Times

Vaccination drive a historic achievement: Shah

Won battle against the biggest crisis
Vaccination drive a historic achievement: Shah
Abhishek Vibhandik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Vaccination
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com