Vaccination drive a historic achievement: Shah

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (Saturday) termed the launching of the world’s largest vaccination drive a 'historic achievement' and said that every Indian has crossed an important stage in fighting against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>Taking to twitter with hashtag ‘LargestVaccineDrive’, he said “ The world's largest vaccination campaign shows the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership”.</p><p>“India is one of the few countries which has won battle against the biggest crisis against humanity and every Indian is proud of this historic achievement”, he further said in his tweet.</p><p>The Home Minister also said that the 'Made in India' vaccine represents self-reliant India in the world forum. This 'new India' under the leadership of PM Modi, is an India that transforms disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements, he added.</p>