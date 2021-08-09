Vaccination certificate now available on WhatsApp

NASHIK: The experts have expressed the possibility of the third Covid-19 wave. The covid-19 vaccine is very important if one wants to protect himself/herself from the virus. The certificate is issued to each person after vaccination. It will be necessary to have a vaccine certificate in the future. So if one doesn’t have a vaccination certificate, download it now. If it is not done yet, one can download the certificate through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for downloading vaccine certificates. This will allow users to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate. WhatsApp has partnered with the Central government. Until now, people had to download the vaccine certificate from the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu app. But now, the government has started giving it on the app.

After vaccination one can download the certificate via MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp Chatbot. For this, users will have to use the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot. Save the number +919013151515 in mobile phone. Then send a WhatsApp message to this number. To download the vaccine certificate, message “Download certificate” in the chat. The chatbot will send a 6 digit OTP to the registered mobile number.

The OTP has to be sent to that number. After verification of OTP, a message with the name and mobile number will be received. This time one will be asked to type 1 to download the vaccine certificate. After writing 1, one will get a certificate, which can be downloaded.