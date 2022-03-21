Vaccination centres to remain open tomorrow

NASHIK: As informed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation's health department, the vaccination centres in Nashik City will remain open tomorrow. Even though its a public holiday following the occasion of Rangpanchami, the centres will remain open for all age groups. The department has appealed to everyone to get vaccinated and prevent further waves in the district. Offline and online registrations are available for all the centres.

Corbevax centres (First dose)

For 12-14 years old

1. Panchavati - Meri CCC

2. Nashik East - Upnagar Prathamik Aarogya Kendra

3. CIDCO - Kamatwada UPHC

4. Nashik West - Bara Bangla

5. Satpur - ESIS Hospital

6. Nashik Road - New Bytco 1

Covaxin centres (First, second, and third dose)

For 15+ age group

1. Panchavati - Meri CCC

2. CIDCO - CIDCO UPHC

3. Nashik East - Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital

4. Satpur - ESIS Hospital

5. Nashik Road - New Bytco 1