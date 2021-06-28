Vaccination centres speed up drive

NASHIK: Covid vaccination centres are now being set up in city areas to ensure that more and more people are vaccinated for early expulsion of this highly infectious disease. In the meantime, corporator Prathamesh Gite has informed that vaccination campaign will be started at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall from today (June 28).

Since the hall has been closed for the last one and a half years, the entire hall was cleaned and sanitised yesterday. Subhan Sheikh, Mustak Sheikh, Nadeem Qureshi and others were present along with corporator Gite. Meanwhile, in Sirin Meadows Colony on Gangapur Road, two vaccination centres have been started on behalf of corporator Vilas Shinde with the help of Sahyadri Hospitals in Sahyadri and Trapicano complexes.

Citizens are expressing satisfaction as corporator Shinde started the centres as soon as the citizens made such a demand. There is a good response at these vaccination centres. More than 250 citizens have benefited from it. Dr Amol Vaje, Madhukar Bhandare, Bhupen Chhatpar, Prasanna Dhamne, Uday Behere, Amol Pankhe, Moreshwar Hoode are working hard.