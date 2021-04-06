Vaccination centres in city to operate 24/7

<p>Nashik: </p><p>The Covid-19 infection rate is higher in the limit of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Around 2,000 new cases are being added daily. NMC has made a tie-up with the Datar Genetics laboratory to test those who come in contact with patients and the report of the test will be received within two days.</p>.<p>As per central government directions, 24 vaccination centres which will operate 24/7 in the city will be started by NMC within the next two-three days.</p><p>It was being feared that the Covid-19 infection was increasing due to the pendency of test reports. NMC was in the process to conduct the test from the government lab as well as from the private lab. It had invited rates from the private labs for RT-PCR tests. As Datar Genetics offered the lowest rates, NMC has made a tie-up with it. Now the test reports are being received within 48 hours. This will help in isolating the suspect patients.</p><p>The central government has issued special instructions to complete the vaccination earlier and has directed to start centres providing service 24/7 to expedite the vaccination process. Accordingly, NMC will start 24 vaccination centres at old Bytco hospital and ESI hospital in Satpur within the next two-three days.</p><p>Considering the rising number of patients in the city, NMC has decided to start a 200-bed Covid care centre each at Thakkar’s Dome and Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium. Currently, a work to lay oxygen pipeline is going on at Thakkar’s Dome and it will be started within the next few days, while the arrangement of beds is being made at Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium, informed NMC acting medical officer Dr Rajendra Tryambake.</p><p>Meanwhile, NMC has received 1,79,610 doses of Covishiled and Covaccine till Monday. Of them, 1,47,893 doses have been administered to the citizens. Out of the total 1,53,350 Covishield doses, 1,23,281 doses have been administered to the citizens, Currently, 30,069 doses have been left with NMC, while out of the total 26,260 Covaccine doses, 24,612 doses have been administered to the citizens and 1648 doses have been left.</p>