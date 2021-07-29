Vaccination centre restarted

NASHIK: The vaccination centre started by Murali Foundation in ward number 31 in the New Nashik division was closed on the ground that there was no permission for it. It has been restarted after getting all the permissions. The vaccination centre was sealed, citing that the vaccination centre building was disputed property.

The building was constructed with the funds of MLA Seema Hiray and has been closed for the last two years. A vaccination centre was started at Muralidhar Nagar in the presence of Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar, NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste, group leader Vilas Shinde and corporator Sudam Dhemse. The vaccination centre has been restarted after fulfilling all the necessary permissions after a follow up with NMC medical officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje and follow up with the Municipal Commissioner.