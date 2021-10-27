Vaccination campaign for students at SVKT

NASHIK: Shrimati Vimlaben Khimji Tejookaya College launched a vaccination campaign yesterday for students attending offline lectures at college. The vaccination centre was inaugurated in the presence of Professor Swati Singh and others. For students, both the vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, are available at the centre.

Students above 18 years were vaccinated yesterday. Nurse Savita Shinde of Shigwa Gaon Health Center, Panchkula Bhoye, Lab Technician Divya Bidkar, and Asha workers assisted in vaccinating the students. Principal Dr. Vijay Medhane, Head of Civil Health Center at Shigwa Gaon, Dr. Jayshree Patil, Vice Principal Sham Jadhav, and others were present at the occasion.

“ Vaccination campaign for students has been undertaken under the government’s Kavach Kundal campaign. The centre is receiving a decent response.” - Dr. Vijay Medhane, Principal SVKT College

“We aim to vaccinate as many students as possible. SVKT College is getting a great response.” - Dr. Jayashree Patil, Shigwa Gaon Health Center

“Vaccination centre has been put up for our convenience. This initiative will help prevent the virus’s spread" - Safwan Sheikh, Student